Jungle Cruise Opinions: This is how good Dwayne Johnson’s new film really is – News 2021

This week the Disney live-action film “Jungle Cruise” starts in German cinemas. We have put together for you the first opinions on the adventure blockbuster with Dwayne Johnson.

After we recently had to do without Dwayne Johnson in “Fast And Furious 9”, the actor is coming to the big screen this week. Although there is no big car action, it will be just as adventurous in the upcoming Disney film “Jungle Cruise”. In it we get to see Johnson as river captain Frank at the side of Emily Blunt. She plays the researcher Lily Houghton, who is looking for a plant deep in the Amazon. However, in order to fight her way through the jungle, she seeks the support of the said captain Frank.

As with “Pirates of the Caribbean” a few years ago, “Jungle Cruise” is a film adaptation of a whitewater attraction from the Disneyland theme park. Even if the basis is quite small, the series about Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) has already proven what extensive stories you can tell. International critics are already giving their first impression of the Disney adventure on Twitter:

The film critic Courtney Howard describes “Jungle Cruise” as an “epic adventure”. Something that has been missing for years and that we last saw in cinemas with films like “Pirates of the Caribbean” or “The Mummy”.

Collider editor Steven Weintraub also seems to be enthusiastic. For him, the film is a fun adventure that works for all ages. The chemistry between the two main actors, Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson, should work fantastic.

So “Jungle Cruise” seems to go down quite well with the first few critics. However, you should always note that the short opinions on Twitter are usually more positive than the final reviews. This can currently also be seen in the Rotten Tomatoes score, where the film is still at 69%. The cinema release in Germany is July 29, 2021.