Julianna Margulies and George Clooney had a crush on ER

By Sonia Gupta
George Clooney (59) and Julianna Margulies (54) got along so well during the Emergency Room filming. The Hollywood hottie and “The Good Wife” actress both had their big break in the hospital series. For several seasons, her characters Doug Ross and Carol Hathaway kept viewers in suspense with their on-off love. But how did it go behind the scenes? Julianna now reveals: you and George actually had a little crush on each other away from the cameras.

The actress is now chatting with you in an interview People the end. According to the 54-year-old, this would also explain the chemistry between the TV couple: “It doesn’t just happen if you don’t have a crush on each other. Between George and it was just totally natural to me. I was actually just a guest star, number 39 on the callsheet. But he treated us all equally. “In fact, the two of them are still in contact to this day – more than 20 years after their” Emergency Room “exit.

Despite the apparently good atmosphere on the set, the 59-year-old doesn’t think back to his former role that much. The reason for this is his wife Amal (43). His sweetheart can Georges Not that much of a womanizer role can be won over. “It gets me in a lot of trouble because I forgot all the bad things I said to tear up women”, told George recently on a podcast.

Julianna Margulies at the Roundabout Theater’s Gala, 2020
Julianna Margulies and George Clooney at the “Syriana” premiere, 2005


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
