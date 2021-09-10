Julia Roberts: She dropped the wedding: Now her ex is finally unpacking

She has broken quite a few hearts on screen, but Julia Roberts (53) is not a child of sadness in real life either. The Hollywood beauty has been happily married to cameraman Daniel Moder (52) since 2002. But that would actually be her third marriage. At least, if Julia hadn’t made one into “The Bride Who Doesn’t Dare” and just ran away shortly before the wedding – together with her groom’s best friend. Yes, this story was not written by a scriptwriter, but was written by life itself. And the victim was none other than actor Kiefer Sutherland (54), who is now talking about what he experienced in a podcast.

Julia Roberts and Kiefer Sutherland: This love story belongs on the screen

It was the summer of 1991, more precisely June 14th. At that time, 23-year-old Julia Robert was supposed to marry Kiefer Sutherland, who was one year older. The wedding was planned down to the last detail, the wedding dress bought, the invitations sent out – but then the bride suddenly changed her mind. Julia got cold feet, grabbed Jason Patric, her fiancé’s best friend, and left for Ireland with him. And Kiefer Sutherland? It wasn’t just the multi-million dollar wedding that fell through for him. He lost his future wife and best buddy at the same time. A stroke of fate that hit him deeply back then and still makes him smile today. “If you fall in love, you fall in love. There is nothing you can do about it,” emphasizes the “24” star now surprisingly relaxed. “Julia is an extraordinary person and so is Jason. And you know what? The timing is just the way it is and everyone has developed further.”







