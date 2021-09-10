Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in love with Venice: New pictures

The love comeback of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck was one of the celebrity sensations in 2021. Now the two of them spend a few romantic days in Venice and let us share in their love happiness.

The canals, the gondolas, St. Mark’s Basilica: Venice is more than a romantic city. George Clooney and Bastian Schweinsteiger both got married there. And now Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are at least vacationing there and visiting the current film festival. In doing so, they show everyone how happy they are right now, as you can see in the video above.

That’s how romantic “Bennifer” ‘s trip to Venice is

In a white dress (no, not a wedding dress), J.Lo boards a motorboat. Closely followed by "Batman" actor Ben Affleck, her new old friend. Together, the couple and a few other inmates take a boat through the canals of the Italian city. They look completely in love, talk intensely and laugh together.









And soon the first joint appearance could be pending: On Friday, Affleck’s new film “The Last Duel” will premiere in Venice – and there the first official couple appearance will take place on the red carpet.

But the love comeback followed shortly after a breakup. Because: The singer and her ex-partner, the ex-athlete Alex Rodriguez, got engaged in the Bahamas in spring 2019. Since that engagement ended, Lopez has revived her relationship with ex-boyfriend and “Batman” actor Ben Affleck. After all, the two, often affectionately known as “Bennifer”, were separated for 17 years. The two were already a couple from 2002 to 2004 and also engaged. It was only this year that the two became closer again.