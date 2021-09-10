Isabelle Huppert disturbed as a strong victim in «Elle» – Panorama

A woman is raped in broad daylight but does not go to the police. She doesn’t want to be a victim. «Elle» is a provocative film with an outstanding Isabelle Huppert. On Friday at 3sat.

Berlin (dpa) – Isabelle Huppert was even nominated for this role at the Oscars four years ago – alongside, for example, Meryl Streep, Natalie Portman and Ruth Negga.

In the end Emma Stone won for “La La Land”, but the French Huppert would certainly have deserved it. Because their portrayal in the film “Elle” is disturbingly good. On Friday evening (10.9., 10:25 p.m.) Paul Verhoeven’s work (“Basic Instinct”, “Total Recall”) will be shown on 3sat.

Are you allowed to laugh about a rape in a movie? Such an act and humor don’t seem to go together at all.

But with “Elle” a lot is different. The film tells of a rape and is drama, thriller and comedy at the same time. Above all, Isabelle Huppert makes the film an event.

The French play Michèle Leblanc, a successful woman in her fifties who lives alone and is the head of a company that



Designed video games. One day she will be in her house by one



unknown masked men attacked and raped.

In broad daylight

It is the key scene of the film: How Michèle is pushed to the ground in broad daylight in her posh home. Are their screams screams of fear, pain or even pleasure?









Surely a woman will not really enjoy one



Find crime? But Verhoeven doesn’t make it that easy either for himself or herself



the spectators. Because what Michèle actually feels will never be



clearly clarified.

Rather, Huppert shows a complex reaction in “Elle” that doesn’t



is predictable. It may also have been with her own,



dark past why she doesn’t go to the police.

The decisive factor, however, is that Michèle does not see herself in the role of the suffering victim and withdraws traumatized – she does not want to get down and let this act determine her life.

Moral evaluation denied

Instead, she tries the game of power and submission for



to reinterpret yourself. Most will



Rape victims may not be so easy for some



sure to sound like mockery. But the film “Elle”, which is on a



Based on the book template by Philippe Djian, it is clearly understood as



Fiction and denies moral judgment.

Huppert’s precise playing thus becomes the remarkable portrait of one



strong woman who does not adhere to social conventions



want. Without downplaying the rape, director Verhoeven manages the serious story with slightly exaggerated humor



and to tell a feeling for bizarre situations.

When Michèle slowly realizes who her tormentor is, it does not lead to



dramatic confrontations, but rather absurd and comical ones



Moments. As provocative as this approach may sound – “Elle”



never makes fun of the main character or the suffering inflicted on him, but challenges viewing habits.