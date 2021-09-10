Is there something going on between Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae?

Kim Kardashian finally wants to know if her sister and the TikToker are more than just friends.

Kim Kardashian must have been just as irritated as the rest of the world when a friendship developed between her 41-year-old sister Kourtney and the 20-year-old TikToker Addison Rae. In a new episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardareshians” she now wants to clarify.

A trailer for the show shows Addison Rae being cross-examined by the assembled Kardashian clan – including Kim, Khloé, Kris, and Kendall – about her relationship with Kourtney. You want to finally get to the bottom of the matter, so Khloé Kardashian in advance. “We just want to check her out a bit,” confirms Kim.







After a few questions about her origin, blood type and any criminal record, Khloé Kardashian finally asks Addison Rae what she did to make Kourtney “so happy”. Kim adds: “To be honest – at the beginning we thought you two had something going on.” Scott Disick, who has three children with Kourtney, agrees: “I still think so!” However, Addison Rae seems a bit surprised by the assumptions and can only laugh about it. “It’s funny that that was the impression,” said the TikToker.