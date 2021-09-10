Friday, September 10, 2021
HomeNewsIs Leonardo DiCaprio going to be a father soon?
News

Is Leonardo DiCaprio going to be a father soon?

By Sonia Gupta
0
67




June 11, 2021 – 10:10 am clock

Pregnant? New photos of Camila Morrone surfaced

After countless relationships with the world’s top models, Leonardo DiCaprio (46) finally seems to have found love with Camila Morrone (23). Then we remember: In the spring, there was still hot speculation that the Hollywood star and the model should be expecting a baby. But how is it now on the baby front? We did some research and came across pretty clear photos.

The wedding bells are set to ring for Camila Morrone’s birthday

Whether Gisele Bündchen (40) or Toni Garrn (28): Leo had them all! But with Camila it really seems to be something serious this time. For the 24th birthday (June 16) of his beloved, the “Titanic” star is said to even go on his knees and want to propose to her.

In the video: Leonardo DiCaprio wants to marry Camila Morrone

RTL.de recommends

To sue:




And what about the offspring now?

If we believe the rumors of March 2021, the happy couple should have been expecting offspring for a long time. In the meantime, a baby bump should be clearly visible – but the following photo proves the opposite.

Camila Morrone enjoys a walk with her dog. But where is the baby bump, please?

Camila Morrone enjoys a walk with her dog. But where is the baby bump, please?

© ddp images

There is no trace of the baby bump

In the photo you can see Camila with her dog, but there is no trace of a baby ball. Instead, the 23-year-old’s slim silhouette immediately catches the eye. So it doesn’t look like there is anything to the baby rumors. But who knows: if the wedding bells are ringing soon, there will be something else with the offspring in the near future. (ngu)


Previous articleKaty Perry or Adele? This picture leaves fans confused
Next articleNovember 14th is the day of the decision – new BTC record high? From Investing.com
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv