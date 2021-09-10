Infinity War “was improvised · KINO.de

Marvel star Benedict Cumberbatch recalled a scene from “Avengers: Infinity War” in an interview, which was partially improvised.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films are known for their size and spectacle. Although the gigantic productions need to be well planned, there is always room for improvisation. Even Loki actor Tom Hiddleston raved about the freedom when shooting the Marvel film “Thor: Decision Day”. Thanks to these possibilities, one of his most popular scenes was created entirely improvised.

In an in-depth interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Doctor Strange cast members Benedict Cumberbatch talked about his time at Marvel so far and revealed that one of the funniest scenes from “Avengers: Infinity War“Was partially improvised. We’re talking about the moment when Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) asked Doctor Strange what his job actually was. He replies with “Protect your reality, idiot”. The actor spontaneously added the last word.

Benedict Cumberbatch remembers his improvisation

Cumberbatch remembers when people on set reacted in shock to his improvisation at first. After all, Iron Man isn’t just called an idiot:

“I remember when I called him an idiot on set, there was this kind of wave, ‘Oh my god. Did you just call Iron Man an idiot? ‘ You kept it in there, good for you. And then there was the same kind of reaction in the cinema. I was just … I got bored of being compared to Liberace or whatever that guy with the same goatee said to me, so I tried to shut him down. This stuff is great fun to play with […] The more you do it, the more familiar it becomes. “

Next up is Doctor Strange in Spider-Man: No Way Home, supporting Peter Parker (Tom Holland), whose identity as Spider-Man was revealed at the end of Far From Home. In the same interview, Cumberbatch suggests that the two characters will have a close relationship. Doctor Strange and Spider-Man have been through a lot together and they share a common history. The third “Spider-Man” film starts on December 16, 2021 in the cinema.

