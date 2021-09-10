Saturday, September 11, 2021
“Indiana Jones 5”: Harrison Ford is reportedly back on the set

By Vimal Kumar
Harrison Ford slips back into his cult role of Indiana Jones.

© DenisShumov / Shutterstock.com

The shooting with Harrison Ford for “Indiana Jones 5” apparently continues: The actor is said to be back on the set.

Harrison Ford (79) has apparently returned to his cult role: After allegedly injuring his shoulder in a fight scene, the actor had to temporarily turn his back on the shooting of “Indiana Jones 5”. Now the 79-year-old should be back on the set, as reported by “The Sun”. He allegedly reappeared on the set in Buckinghamshire on Monday (September 6th).




“Everyone is relieved to see him fit again. It was a long wait of ten weeks for him and the crew,” the British newspaper quoted an insider as saying. Ford is said to have even had an operation.

See more stars in “Indiana Jones 5”

Harrison Ford mimed the adventurer for the first time in 1981, and last slipped into his star role in 2008. The new fifth film is scheduled to hit cinemas in summer 2022. In addition to Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge (36), Mads Mikkelsen (55) and Antonio Banderas (61) can be seen. Directed by James Mangold (57). Steven Spielberg (74), who directed the first four “Indiana Jones” parts, is still on board as a producer.

