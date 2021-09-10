Hollywood dream couples who never found each other

Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan at the UK Premiere of “Fifty Shades of Gray” in London in 2015.

by Melanie Wenzke



These love stories are too good to be true: because between these enchanting Hollywood romances and the sober reality there is (unfortunately) a canvas. All hopes for love away from the film set are disappointed – these Hollywood dream couples never found each other.

Acting talent or real feelings? It’s no secret that professionalism has been thrown overboard during some filming: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are arguably the best-known example of a hot on-screen romance that continued in reality. But the audience cannot always look forward to a private happy ending from the actors. With these Hollywood dream couples it only sparked on the screen.

Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan



Spicy sex scenes and glowing passion in the “Shades of Gray” trilogy invite speculation about a private love affair between the leading actors Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan. It’s hard to imagine that the intense looks and erotic tension was just a play, the fans find. The “Mr. Gray” actor has been married to Amelia Warner since 2013 – but that didn’t stop the world from speculating wildly about an affair with his colleague. However, this does not correspond to reality, as the two point out again and again. In an interview with the American TV host Jimmy Kimmel, Jamie equates his relationship with Dakota with that between brother and sister: “This is going to sound bad, but it’s almost like a brother-sister.” The last photo together was from 2018, but now they have met again in Colorado at the Telluride Film Festival.

At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Instagram. Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper



Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper were THE topic of conversation in 2018. Are they in love? Did Bradley leave his girlfriend, model Irina Shayk, for the pop star? Question after question accompanied the film success of “A Star is Born”, in which the two play an artist couple. One was never quite sure. Because the languid looks at the Oscars, during the joint live performance of the lead single “Shallow”, spoke for an intense emotional connection between the two. A romantic relationship never came about – but the two only speak highly of each other.

At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Instagram.





Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling



Two of the most beautiful love films make the audience dream of a common future: In “Crazy Stupid Love” and “La La Land” the chemistry between Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling is right. The two actors are also close friends in their private lives – including regular meetings. Rumor has it that the close relationship between the two Ryan’s girlfriends, actress Eva Mendes, is displeasing. However, an affair or relationship was never confirmed. Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have been a couple for over ten years and have two daughters. Emma Stone is also married: that year she had a daughter.

At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Instagram. Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

Zooey Deschanel and Joseph Gordon



The touching love story of Zooey Deschanel and Joseph Gorden in “500 Days of Summer” contains all stages of love: getting to know each other, being in love with each other and also the painful separation.

At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Instagram. Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

However, the two actors turned right after phase one and landed directly in the “friend zone”. Although the two harmonize perfectly on screen, their love never took place in reality.

Gala