“Heartbroken”: Reese Witherspoon mourns her dog

Reese Witherspoon (44) has to say goodbye to an animal family member. The actress shows again and again how much her heart beats for her three dogs. Whether snacking together at the table, sunbathing in the garden or cuddling on the couch – the Hollywood star often shares sugar-sweet snapshots with his dogs online. But become a four-legged friend Reese” Followers can no longer be seen: Your French Bulldog Pepper has died!

The famous blonde makes the sad news on her Tuesday night Instagram-Channel public. “She was such a loyal and loyal family member. My heart is broken, but at the same time I am grateful for her love and the comfort she gave us. “Her daughter Ava Phillippe (21) also dedicates loving words to the deceased fur nose:” If you knew Peps, you know that she was a special girl. She was smart, naughty and she loved to cuddle. “

The 21-year-old also talks about the cause of death in her funeral mail: “Our sweet girl Pepper died last night of complications from an aggressive cancer she had been fighting for months.” She is grateful that she was released from her pain.

advertisement







Instagram / reesewitherspoon Reese Witherspoon’s dog Pepper

advertisement

Reese Witherspoon, 2020

advertisement

Ava Phillippe and Pepper



Tips for CodeList? Just send an email to: info@codelist.biz