“Free Guy” and “Jungle Cruise” already on Blu-ray Disc in this country from October 2021?
09/10/2021
Content “Free Guy”: Guy (R. Reynolds) works as a cashier at a bank. He goes through the same routine every day: getting up, working, surviving the bank robbery, playing softball, losing, having a drink, sleeping. But on one of these days he accidentally stumbles upon glasses that give him detailed information about the city, as well as data about his health and liquidity. The suspicion grows in Guy that he is just an extra in a gigantic program. To confirm this suspicion, he decides to break out of his routine and finally speak to the young woman he sees almost every day and on whom he has long since kept an eye. However, Molotov Girl (J. Comer) refuses to talk to him until he has reached level 50, which he succeeds thanks to car theft and robberies. In fact, Molotov Girl keeps her promise and tells Guy that she is a real player in a game called Free City that is controlled by someone from another dimension. However, the game is to be taken offline within seven days and replaced by the successor “Free City 2”. Stunned by this realization, Guy does everything in his power to save his world and his friends from being shut down, and instigates a rebellion against the almighty programmers …
Content “Jungle Cruise”: In a London library, the archaeologist Dr. Lily Houghton (E. Blunt) on an ancient artifact that could reveal the way to the legendary Tree of Life. Driven by the premature death of her parents, she and her brother McGregor (J. Whitehall) set off for South America, where they suspect their destination is in the middle of the Amazon Delta. Once there, however, the two of them are urgently dependent on an experienced captain who can maneuver them safely through the torrent and the dangers of the jungle – and meet the experienced river ship Captain Frank (D. Johnson), who has spent the last few years securing them To create mini-adventures for tourists. After some negotiations, Frank finally agrees to join Lily on her adventure. However, it is not only important to always be one step ahead of a competing German expedition, but also to defy the unpredictable perils of the jungle – and even more the centuries-old guardians of the tree who want to protect the secret of the magical plant at all costs … (pf)
