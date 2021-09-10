First trailer for Disney’s Christmas fun Noelle with Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader

Disney and Christmas are synonymous for many. So it’s no wonder that the studio is already presenting one of its upcoming Christmas films at the D23Expo this summer. Meant is Noelle with Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader in the leading roles. You could see the first trailer and it promises one Christmas fun as it is in the book.

At first, Noelle’s premise should arouse astonishment. The young woman by the name of Nicole Claus (played by Anna Kendrick, who is strong in singing and very talented in comedies) is the daughter of Santa Claus – Santa Claus. What does it mean when Santa wife in family business taking action tells this story.

The young lady also has a brother: Nick Claus, who is played by Bill Hader. He is actually supposed to continue his father’s business at some point, but the task seems overwhelmed. He wants to get out and Nicole’s job is to save Christmas. There is also the wonderful Shirley MacLaine as Elf Polly and Billy Eichner as Gabrielle Claus.

Noelle can be seen on Disney +

Disney + really wants to know. To the Start of the in-house streaming service in the US on 11/12/2019 a lot is driven up. The theme worlds on offer include both films and series of Disney fabrics from the Marvel and Star Wars universes. Pixar is also represented, as is programs from National Geographic, which is known primarily for its nature documentaries.

It has not yet been announced when the service in Germany and thus also the Christmas film Noelle will be ready. In all likelihood it will in early 2020 be the case.

