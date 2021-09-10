Friday, September 10, 2021
HomeNews"Fast & Furious" star Vin Diesel: fans celebrate his feelgood
News

“Fast & Furious” star Vin Diesel: fans celebrate his feelgood

By Sonia Gupta
0
60




Vin Diesel’s Prosperity Wampe

IMAGO / Prod.DB

09/10/2021 1:23 p.m.

Most Hollywood stars worry about the perfect bikini figure in summer. Vin Diesel sees it relaxed and happily fills his stomach. But Dom Toretto is the only one who wears the dreaded feel-good bulb so cool and casual …

Actually, the action star from the “Fast & Furious” films is known for his steel six-pack and rock-hard biceps. Now the 54-year-old Hollywood actor has surprised his fans with a pug and a wobbly breast.



Previous articleRaydium – is RAY’s future bullish or bearish? “IMS
Next articleSolana overtakes Ripple in the crypto ranking
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv