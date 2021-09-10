“Fast & Furious” star Vin Diesel: fans celebrate his feelgood

Vin Diesel’s Prosperity Wampe

Most Hollywood stars worry about the perfect bikini figure in summer. Vin Diesel sees it relaxed and happily fills his stomach. But Dom Toretto is the only one who wears the dreaded feel-good bulb so cool and casual …

Actually, the action star from the “Fast & Furious” films is known for his steel six-pack and rock-hard biceps. Now the 54-year-old Hollywood actor has surprised his fans with a pug and a wobbly breast.

Vin Diesel enjoys Dolce Vita & Gabbana

Mark Sinclair aka Vin Diesel was in Italy with his family at the end of August and attended the three-day Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Venice. There the action hero was immediately noticed by his heroic deeds: in the sudden shower of hail, he jumped in the best Dom Toretto manner with an umbrella to the side of guests who were caught by the storm next to him in the Front Row. In the end he almost stood on the catwalk littered with hailstones in a yellow rain jacket and applauds the brave models for their robust appearance. The Colombian singer Sebastian Yatra was there as a camera man and recorded the action scene on the cell phone.

Because of Fast & Furious: Vin Diesel gives it a try with coziness

But after being a hero at Dolce & Gabbana, La Dolce Vita was now on the program for Vin Diesel. Or should we say: on the menu? Obviously, the otherwise super-toned action hero has filled up with lots of gelato and vino. The “diesels” were now seen chilling on a super yacht off the coast of the fishing village of Portofino with a visible feel-good factor. Together with his wife Paloma Jimenez (38) and their children Hania (13), Vincent (11) and Pauline (6) on board, the actor lets the sun shine on his stomach and enjoys the sweet life. After all, things can’t always be Fast & Furious!

The network celebrates the diesel bug

In addition, the action star is also setting an important example against body shaming with his feel-good bulb. Therefore, the network literally celebrates the Diesel balloon: “When I said, I pump myself up like Vin Diesel, that’s what I meant,” commented a user on Twitter on the photo. Another asks visibly relieved: “When did Vin Diesel start to look like me?” (JH)

