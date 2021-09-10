Eva Mendes: That’s why she keeps her life with Ryan Gosling so private

by Sabrina Page



Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have been a couple for ten years and are now parents of two daughters. Joint appearances or insights into their private life: Nothing. And Eva Mendes has good reasons for that.

Hardly any Hollywood couple keeps their private lives out of the public eye as strictly as Eva Mendes, 46, and Ryan Gosling, 40. The two actors fell in love in 2011 while filming their film “The Place Beyond The Pines” together. The two daughters Esmeralda, 6, and Amanda, 4, arose from their relationship. However, to this day, they only share a few details of their family life with the public and even joint photos of the couple from the red carpet can be counted on one hand. Not even when Ryan was nominated for an Oscar in 2017 for his role in “La La Land”, the two appeared together.









Eva Mendes has clear principles



Behind this are the strict principles of the American, as she made clear in the past on her social media platforms. “I’ve always drawn clear boundaries when it comes to my husband or children,” Eva Mendes once told a fan when she was asked why she didn’t publish pictures of her family online. “I’m talking about her, of course, with reservations, but I’m not going to post any photos from our everyday lives,” she clarifies. “And since my children are so young and don’t understand what it means to post their pictures, I don’t have their consent. And I will not share a photo of them until they are old enough to give me their consent.” For the 46-year-old and her loved one, that seems to be exactly the right decision. “As for Ryan and me, this way of staying private works for us,” she concluded.

Decision against the limelight



Eva Mendes turned her back on not only the limelight, but also acting, after she last appeared in Ryan Gosling’s directorial debut “Lost River” in 2015. She doesn’t seem to miss life in the spotlight. When asked by an Instagram follower in October last year to tell Ryan to date her more, she found clear words. “No thanks, no need. I’d rather be at home with my husband than anywhere else in the world,” she replied.

However, she does not rule out a return to the big screen, as she recently revealed in “O” magazine – but then again at the side of her lover. “I would love to be in front of the camera with him or work with him as a director again. I love working with him. In more than 20 years of his career, I’ve had my two greatest creative experiences with him, so I would wish me a third, of course, “she enthused.

