“Emmys”: Flames at the Emmy Awards – Jennifer Aniston has to step in

Jimmy Kimmel and Jennifer Aniston set fire to the Emmys. Image: ap

On Monday night, the Emmys were awarded for the 72nd time in Los Angeles. The big US TV awards ceremony with numerous stars fell flat this year due to Corona. Instead, Jimmy Kimmel from the Staples Center hosted a virtual award show. The more than 100 nominees were instead switched on from around 20 cities. Only one was at Jimmy Kimmel’s side in the meantime: “Friends” star Jennifer Aniston.

While Aniston and the presenter threw themselves into their fancy evening gowns for their job, the nominees were asked beforehand to snuggle up in their pajamas – the red carpet was canceled anyway. But most of them didn’t stick to the dress code, which took some getting used to. “Black-ish” star Tracee Ellis Ross, Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington or Dan and Eugene Levy, who were among the winners of the evening with their comedy series “Schitt’s Creek”, like many others, nevertheless preferred red Suitable for carpets.

Troubled moment at the Staples Center

In order to make the show as entertaining as possible even without an audience and live stars, Jimmy Kimmel had to come up with a lot. When the prize for the best leading actress in a comedy series was to be awarded, Jennifer Aniston was allowed to come on stage – not to receive the award, but to present it.

A couple of jokes about the Corona safety distance, the two could not resist. And so there were always funny misunderstandings. While she was talking about six feet apart, he praised her sexy feet (oh, thank you, you also have sexy feet “) or” never mind “became” i love some wine “( I would like some wine).









For the announcement of the winner, however, the two moved a little together. Corona measures were not waived. The winning envelope was generously sprayed with disinfectant spray because “you never know whose accountant hands it has been in,” as Kimmel announced.

But disinfection was not enough. Then it got tricky. The moderator lit the envelope and threw it into a filled trash. Although he emphasized that the flames will be extinguished after five seconds and Aniston grabbed the fire extinguisher directly, but her action did not quite work. The flames kept flaring. When the two of them weren’t even looking at the garbage can, a flame suddenly struck again, so that even the director gave a slightly panicked “Turn it off!” could be heard.

Jennifer Aniston was with the Emmys. Image: ap

Also Germans among the Emmy winners

For Jennifer Aniston, the performance was over again after the fire action, and Kimmel then announced the winner alone. Catherine O’Hara received the trophy for her role in the Canadian comedy series “Schitt’s Creek”.

Catherine O’Hara with her Emmy trophy. Image: ap

The series was one of the cleaners of the evening anyway. She was able to dust off in all seven of the Emmys’ major comedy categories. But the drama “Succession” about the broken family of a media mogul also won several awards, including the award for best drama series. The comic book adaptation “Watchmen” won most of the Emmys of the evening.

The German director Maria Schrader was also able to take home an Emmy Award. She was awarded for best director in a miniseries. Her four-part Netflix series “Unorthodox” tells the story of the ultra-orthodox Jew Esther, who fled from New York to Berlin before her husband.

(yeh)