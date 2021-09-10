Emma Stone: wedding burst! | GALA.de

Actress Emma Stone was about to say yes to her fiancé Dave McCary last weekend, but her plans were thwarted.

It was supposed to be the happiest day of her life, but she had to cancel it: Emma Stone, 31, wanted to marry her fiancé Dave McCary, 34, last weekend, but the wedding fell through at short notice, according to “Page Six”.

The coronavirus doesn’t stop at the rich Hollywood stars either and so the actress (“La La Land”) was forced to cancel or postpone her wedding, which was supposed to take place in Los Angeles. Emma and Dave have not yet chosen a new wedding date, the couple will certainly keep an eye on the latest news. US President Donald Trump, 73, recommended that meetings with over ten people should be avoided as a matter of urgency. The bride and groom have obviously taken this to heart.

Emma Stone and Dave McCary have been in a relationship since 2017. The couple allegedly met in New York at the end of 2016. Back then, the Hollywood actress appeared on the comedy show “Saturday Night Live”, where Dave works as a screenwriter and director. On December 5, 2019, he posted a cute couple photo on his Instagram account with his Emma, ​​who beamed with joy and accepted his marriage proposal.

“As a teenager I was convinced that I would never get married and not want children, but as I got older, I realized very well that I want that,” she told the American “Elle”. So Emma Stone knows all too well that sometimes plans can change. It is certainly only a matter of time when you and your partner can sail into the port of marriage and the main thing is: both – as well as the invited wedding guests – are and stay healthy. And: We look forward to when the actress also has to announce a pregnancy.

Sources used: Page Six, Daily Mail, Fox News

