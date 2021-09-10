Emma Roberts
Julia Roberts niece confirms pregnancy
Rumors have been around for weeks, now Emma Roberts has confirmed that she is pregnant: she shows up on Instagram with a baby bump.
American Horror Story star Emma Roberts, 29, actually becomes a mother. The actress confirms on Instagram that she and her boyfriend, actor Garrett Hedlund, 35, are expecting their first child. The Hollywood couple also revealed the gender of the child.
Emma Roberts Baby News: It’s gonna be a …
“I … and my two darlings …”, Emma Roberts writes with two blue hearts to three cute pictures of herself and her partner, which show off her baby bump. Apparently it’s going to be a boy. Aunt Julia Roberts, 52, comments on the post with “I love you”.
Emma Roberts + Garrett Hedlund: first official pregnancy picture
The new post on Instagram is not just confirmation of the pregnancy rumors that have been around for a few weeks. According to media reports, it will also be the first time that Emma Roberts shares pictures of herself and Hedlund. The first reports of a relationship between the two surfaced about a year and a half ago.
In early 2019, the actress broke up with former co-star Evan Peters, 33, whom she met while filming in 2012. She previously dated Alex Pettyfer, 30. Hedlund was in a relationship with Kirsten Dunst, 38, from 2012 to 2016.