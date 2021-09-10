“Don’t Look Up”: The first trailer for the film with the superlative cast is here

It is a film with a star cast par excellence “Don’t Look Up” without doubt. Leonardo di Caprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchet, Ariana Grande, Tyler Perry, Mark Rylance, Matthew Perry, Kid Cudi – all of these names and a few more can be found on the cast list of this comedy with doomsday scenario. Now Netflix is ​​releasing a first trailer and giving us an exciting foretaste. (Also read: “Spider-Man: No Way Home”: EVERYONE should play – even these two ex-Spider-Men!)

What is “Don’t Look Up” about?

Adam McKay’s new film (“The Big Short”, “Vice”) deals with the story of two astronomers who have apparently discovered an apocalyptic danger for the earth, because: In their opinion, a giant asteroid is racing towards the planet as in “Aramgeddon”, however, the warnings of the two are dismissed and tiredly smiled at. Therefore, the eccentric duo of scientists decides to simply start a press tour, because after all it is about the continued existence of the entire population of the earth – or maybe not?









Just in time for Christmas, namely on 24th of December, the film is expected to appear at Netflix. It will also be presented on the big screen in selected cinemas.

