Friday, September 10, 2021
Chris Pratt jokes with Chris Hemsworth: “Stop exercising” – Panorama

By Vimal Kumar
Actor Chris Pratt is sometimes in the mood for jokes. (Archive image) Photo: AP / Kevork Djansezian



In a joking chat on Instagram, Chris Pratt asked his actor colleague to stop exercising for fun. Both will soon be back in front of the camera together.




Los Angeles – muscle envy between “Avengers” colleagues: Chris Pratt (41) turned with a wink with a request to his muscular co-star Chris Hemsworth (37). He should stop exercising even more muscles, said Pratt on the weekend on Hemsworth’s Instagram account a photo that shows the Australian “Thor” actor with a pumped up torso doing strength training. After all, they’ll soon be in front of the camera together and that makes him look bad. Pratt quipped whether Hemsworth couldn’t lose 25 pounds for his sake.

It was recently announced that Pratt is to play the role of the Star Lord in the planned sequel “Thor: Love and Thunder”. Hemsworth returns in the lead role “Thor”. After “Thor: Day of Decision” (2017), the New Zealand director Taika Waititi will also direct the next part of the Nordic gods saga. Filming is scheduled for January in Australia.




