Chris Hemsworth promotes Expo 2020 Dubai

By Sonia Gupta
Less than 30 days before the opening of Expo 2020 Dubai, Emirates invites you to experience the possibilities at the World’s Fair in a global campaign. Actor Chris Hemsworth will guide you through the futuristic experiences that Expo 2020 Dubai wants to offer from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

Directed by two-time Oscar winner Robert Stromberg, whose film references include “Avatar”, Tim Burton’s “Alice in Wonderland” and Disney’s “Maleficent”. The graphics were brought to life by multiple Academy Award-winning production company MPC (Moving Picture Company).

Chris Hemsworth on the importance of Expo 2020: “In 2019 I partnered with Emirates and Expo 2020 Dubai to raise awareness of a really important event for the world. We all have the opportunity to create a better future. The past year and a half has shown us that the possibilities are endless when we bring our thoughts together. At Expo 2020 in Dubai, the world will meet in a spirit of collaboration to find solutions that will benefit future generations. If you are able to travel and feel safe, I sincerely hope you have a chance to experience the expo. ”




Interactive jungle and Mars mission

The commercial was designed and shot before the originally planned Expo opening in Dubai in October 2020. It is intended to convey “the inspiring spirit of innovation, creativity and the pursuit of a better future”, the key themes of this world exhibition. The spot is supported by computer-generated images and animations to illustrate what the event will look like since it was filmed when the Expo site was still under construction. Hemsworth takes viewers from the beaches across the Dubai skyline to the expo Terrain. The campaign video shows an interactive jungle and forests as well as a mission to Mars. All of this should show “what humanity is capable of”. The campaign music “Pure Imagination” was reinterpreted by a 70-member orchestra and accompanied by a children’s choir.


