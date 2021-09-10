Friday, September 10, 2021
Cameron Diaz sometimes reaches her limits as a mother

Cameron Diaz (49) admires all parents without child care! In December 2019, the actress surprised her fans with the news that she has become a mother for the first time. Together with her husband Benji Madden (42), the blonde was allowed to welcome their daughter Raddix into the world. In a rare interview, the 49-year-old now revealed that her offspring sometimes pushes her to her limits.

On Kevin Hart’s (42) talk show “Hart to Heart” the “Bad Teacher” actress spoke openly about her everyday life as the mother of an almost two-year-old. Cameron said that her whole daily routine is almost entirely based on the needs of her child. “I cook all of your meals. I wake you up, my husband puts you to bed. We are a really well-rehearsed team.”, reported the author. Nevertheless, she can understand parents who are reaching their limits and need a break from their children.

Because even if the blonde enjoys her life as a mother very much, she is still happy to have a nanny who supports her in all things and sometimes takes some of the strain off her. “I don’t even know how mothers who don’t have childcare do it”, started Cameron to report and added that these women were their personal superheroes. “I know that it is really exhausting when you have no one to talk to [die Kinder, Anm. d. Red.] can give up, “she continued.




