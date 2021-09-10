Brad Pitt: The loss of lost time with his kids particularly pains him

Brad Pitt suffers from the divorce war with Angelina Jolie and especially the custody battle for their children, because his ex is doing everything possible to divide him from his children.

Brad Pitt, 57, is at the end of his tether. For five years now, he has been fighting with Angelina Jolie, 45, to reach a divorce settlement and above all the custody of their children. In September 2016, Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt after twelve years together. Since then, the former Hollywood dream couple has been in the war of roses for custody of their children: Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and the 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. And just when it looked like things couldn’t get any worse, Jolie dropped an unexpected bombshell on March 12th. She submitted court documents claiming there was evidence of “domestic violence”.

Brad Pitt: He’s troubled by lost time with the kids



“Brad’s heart has been broken since then,” reports an insider in OK Magazine. Now he opens up to friends in order to deal with the never-ending problems. “Brad finally lets go and tells his side of the story,” said the insider of the Hollywood star. “He said he didn’t deserve it. The custody battle has taken so much from him that everyone can see it now.” Pitt does everything in his power to keep in touch with his children while he and Angelina await a final custody solution. But the worst thing for him is the lost time with his children. “Brad is devastated because he feels like he is losing precious time with his children, right now, in these crucial years of their development,” the insider said.









He wants shared custody, but she wants sole



Brad plans to share joint custody with Angelina 50/50 and has already paid $ 1 million in legal fees for this war. He just wants the opportunity to see his children regularly again. Jolie apparently uses the children as a weapon to get what she wants – namely to travel around the globe with all the children in tow. “She’s pushing to leave LA without Brad’s approval,” the insider said. “She’s on the warpath and it seems like she won’t stop torturing him,” the insider adds, noting that the 45-year-old actress continues to cast shadows on her ex in interviews. “The irony is that Angie is equally to blame for all the drama and pain this court battle has caused. Brad knows this and thinks her interviews are a pathetic attempt to put him in an unfavorable light.”

“Brad fears she might convince the judge to give her sole custody,” the insider continues. “His worst fear is to lose her forever. But he will never be able to make up for the time he has already lost with his children and that pains him especially now.”

