Brad Pitt & Co .: The 7 Most Scandalous Affairs in Hollywood – Video

Julia Roberts + Danny Moder, Brangelina and Co.
Those Hollywood affairs led to a divorce
When actors fall in love on the set, it can end badly. Of love triangles and abandoned pregnant wives: These are the seven most scandalous Hollywood affairs.
Hollywood writes the best (affair) stories – also privately. Most recently, actor Dominic West, 51, and co-star Lily James, 31, attracted a lot of extra attention with their turtle pictures – all just rumors, of course! Shortly thereafter, West remorsefully returned to his wife Catherine FitzGerald, 49, – alas, unlikely to be successful. But this scandal is far from the only one.
From Brad Pitt to Julia Roberts: set affairs and negative headlines
Did you know that the happy marriage of Oscar winner Julia Roberts, 53, and cinematographer Danny Moder, 51, began with a scandal? Of course you shouldn’t forget Brangelina and the abandoned Jennifer Aniston! But other couples also caused a lot of negative press. You can see in the video who left his wife, who was seven months pregnant, and what relationship even the Vatican condemned.
