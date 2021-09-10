Brad Pitt & Co .: The 7 Most Scandalous Affairs in Hollywood – Video

As innocent as Danny Moder, Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts smile here, they are not at all.

When actors fall in love on the set, it can end badly. Of love triangles and abandoned pregnant wives: These are the seven most scandalous Hollywood affairs.







Hollywood writes the best (affair) stories – also privately. Most recently, actor Dominic West, 51, and co-star Lily James, 31, attracted a lot of extra attention with their turtle pictures – all just rumors, of course! Shortly thereafter, West remorsefully returned to his wife Catherine FitzGerald, 49, – alas, unlikely to be successful. But this scandal is far from the only one.

From Brad Pitt to Julia Roberts: set affairs and negative headlines



Did you know that the happy marriage of Oscar winner Julia Roberts, 53, and cinematographer Danny Moder, 51, began with a scandal? Of course you shouldn’t forget Brangelina and the abandoned Jennifer Aniston! But other couples also caused a lot of negative press. You can see in the video who left his wife, who was seven months pregnant, and what relationship even the Vatican condemned.



