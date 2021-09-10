Bitcoin sideways, Polkadot and Solana are moving in opposite directions

Overall, the market capitalization is $ 2233 billion. With a market share of 39 percent, Bitcoin is at the top. In the past 24 hours, there was a trading volume of $ 169 billion. On average, the rates of the cryptocurrencies within the top 10 have changed by 2 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin



The crypto market can do that differently: there was only a 0.93 percent change in the Bitcoin rate. That translates into an exchange rate of $ 46,807.00. According to the Fear and Greed Index, fear is currently determining the Bitcoin markets

Market Cap: $ 881.65 billion (+ 1.28%)

24h trading volume: $ 36,199 million (-23.41%)

24h High: $ 47,333.00

24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Bitcoin course

Ethereum



With a change of -0.96 percent, the Ethereum price redefines the word sideways. The price is trading at $ 3,469.51.

Market Cap: $ 408.52 billion (-0.37%)

24h trading volume: $ 24,332 million (-27.48%)

24h high: $ 3,564.07

24h low: US dollars

To the current Ethereum course

Cardano



The Cardano course was able to look forward to an increase of 4.43 percent in the last few hours. The price is currently at USD 2.56.

Market Cap: $ 82.3 billion (+ 5.15%)

24h trading volume: 4,805 million US dollars (-33.95%)

24h high: $ 2.62

24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Cardano course

Tether



The coupling that defines the course of the Tether course remained stable despite a change of 0.2 percent. The current rate is $ 1.00.

Market Cap: $ 69.52 billion (+ 0.2%)

24h trading volume: $ 83.096 million (-20.38%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24h low: US dollars

To the current Tether course

Binance Coin



The Binance Coin price has increased by 4.64 percent since yesterday. The price of Binance Coin is currently 431.74 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 66.87 billion (+ 5.11%)

24h trading volume: $ 2,187 million (-17.79%)

24h high: $ 438.48

24h low: US dollars

To the current Binance Coin course









Solana



The Solana course had to give up massively and lost over 8.08 percent. The rate is currently at $ 192.22.

Market Cap: $ 56.61 billion (-7.94%)

24h trading volume: 9,615 million US dollars (-15.76%)

24h high: $ 212.03

24h low: US dollars

To the current Solana course

XRP



The XRP price increased by 3.41 percent in the last 24 hours. XRP stands at a price of 1.14 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 53.33 billion (+ 4.46%)

24h trading volume: $ 5,599 million (-25.11%)

24h high: $ 1.23

24-hour low: US dollars

To the current XRP course

Dogecoin



The Dogecoin course moved sluggishly by only 0.72 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at $ 0.26.

Market Cap: $ 33.76 billion (+ 1.39%)

24h trading volume: $ 1,499 million (-44.58%)

24h high: $ 0.26

24h low: US dollars

To the current Dogecoin course

Polkadot



The Polkadot course rallied and gained 13.78 percent. The polkadot rate this morning is $ 31.92.

Market Cap: $ 32.94 billion (+ 14.74%)

24h trading volume: $ 2,703 million (+ 5.92%)

24h high: $ 32.43

24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Polkadot course

USD Coin



Hardly anything changed with the USD coin exchange rate: The exchange rate remained almost constant and only changed by -0.28 percent. The current rate is $ 1.00.

Market Cap: $ 29.1 billion (+ 1.44%)

24h trading volume: $ 2,871 million (-28.11%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24h low: US dollars

To the current USD coin rate

Top 5

Tezos course : $ 6.13 ( 37.68 %)

: $ 6.13 ( %) ICON course : $ 2.02 ( 31.9 %)

: $ 2.02 ( %) Harmony course : $ 0.19 ( 28.65 %)

: $ 0.19 ( %) Arweave course : $ 72.20 ( 19.07 %)

: $ 72.20 ( %) Cosmos course: $ 27.65 ( 18.56 %)

Flop 5

Sushi class : $ 11.22 ( -3.41 %)

: $ 11.22 ( %) Filecoin course : $ 89.58 ( -3.97 %)

: $ 89.58 ( %) Fantom course : $ 1.73 ( -7.49 %)

: $ 1.73 ( %) Solana course : $ 192.22 ( -8.08 %)

: $ 192.22 ( %) Near course: $ 10.14 ( -8.27 %)

Further courses can be found in our course index.

The data was taken by Coingecko on September 10, 2021 at 07:00.