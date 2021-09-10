Friday, September 10, 2021
Billie Eilish: co-hosted the Met Gala

By Arjun Sethi
Billie Eilish
Co-host at the Met Gala

Billie Eilish is known for her extravagant look

Billie Eilish is known for her extravagant look

© DFree / Shutterstock.com

Young star Billie Eilish will co-host the famous Met Gala together with Timothée Chalamet, Naomi Osaka and Amanda Gorman.

Singer Billie Eilish, 19, is known for her penchant for the extraordinary. As one of four young stars, she will be helping to organize the famous Met Gala in a few months, as the fashion magazine “Vogue” has now announced in her role as organizer.




“Eilish’s willingness to adopt such an innovative aesthetic as in their music has brought up-and-coming brands into the limelight and questioned traditional rules of how a pop star should dress,” says Vogue. The 19-year-old singer shares the job with tennis star Naomi Osaka, 23, actor Timothée Chalamet, 25, and the lyricist Amanda Gorman, 23. All four are young, but have already made a lasting impression on the fashion landscape. it continues.

“American Independence”

This year, the Met Gala will not take place on the first Monday in May, as usual, but has been postponed to September 13th due to the corona pandemic. The motto of the event this year is: “American Independence”. The galas not only generate a large part of the financial resources of the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art (Met) in New York. They also serve as the opening of a two-part exhibition on American fashion this time. In 2020 the Met Gala had to be canceled.

