Ben Affleck talks about a special friendship with Matt Damon

Ben Affleck is convinced that thanks to Matt Damon, he stayed on the ground.

The two actors have known each other since childhood and grew up together in Boston. Thanks to the film ‘Good Will Hunting’ they both had their big break in 1997 and won an Oscar for best screenplay. As Ben reveals, his childhood friend saved him from being too blinded by the limelight.

“I can’t speak for Matt, but my own sanity has really benefited from having someone I grew up with who went through something similar – that 20-year journey of being in the public eye,” said the 49-year-old -Year-olds in conversation with ‘GQ’ magazine. “[Mit ihm] I could honestly reflect, talk about things, be myself. I knew why we were friends, why he was interested in me and loved me, why I loved him. “

The star is well aware that others are much less fortunate than himself: “I often think of people who just become successful and then get thrown into it and I think, ‘How do you do it without someone to talk to can talk? Who can you trust? Who knew her before? ‘”

Photo: Bang Showbiz







