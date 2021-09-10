Ben Affleck a better actor because of divorce from Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck (48) believes that his life experiences have had a positive influence on his performance as an actor. Including the end of his nine-year marriage to Jennifer Garner (48) in 2015 and the upbringing of their three children Violet (15), Seraphina (12) and Samuel (8). These experiences gave him more opportunities to shape his characters, he revealed in a roundtable interview with fellow actors for the Hollywood Reporter.
About his role in his new film “Out of Play – The Way Back” he says: “For me, the film was about the fact that I am at a point in my life where I have enough life experience that I am in can bring in a role to make it really interesting to me. Whether it is because I’ve lived enough years, that I’ve seen enough ups and downs, that I have children and went through a divorce, that I’ve been through a lot of different things. ” He is not good enough to simply invent them out of nothing.
Ben Affleck plays an alcoholic after alcohol addiction
The Hollywood star adds, “Getting older and having more intense and meaningful personal experiences made acting a lot more interesting to me and, in turn, attracted me to the kind of films about people who are flawed.”
In the film, Ben plays an alcoholic. Because of his own personal problems, Affleck admits that he didn’t have to do a lot of research. “Yes, I’m an alcoholic. Yes, I relapsed. Yes, I have recovered. And then I made this film. I didn’t have to do any research for the alcoholism aspect of the film – that was covered. ” Currently, says the star actor, he is more satisfied with his life than ever before. (bang / bsn)