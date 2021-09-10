Ben Affleck a better actor because of divorce from Jennifer Garner

1/7 Ben Affleck claims to have become a better actor through his life experiences.

2/7 This also included the marriage with Jennifer Garner.







6/7





Getting older made acting a lot more interesting for him.

7/7 He is now drawn to films that are about people who are flawed.

Ben Affleck (48) believes that his life experiences have had a positive influence on his performance as an actor. Including the end of his nine-year marriage to Jennifer Garner (48) in 2015 and the upbringing of their three children Violet (15), Seraphina (12) and Samuel (8). These experiences gave him more opportunities to shape his characters, he revealed in a roundtable interview with fellow actors for the Hollywood Reporter.

About his role in his new film “Out of Play – The Way Back” he says: “For me, the film was about the fact that I am at a point in my life where I have enough life experience that I am in can bring in a role to make it really interesting to me. Whether it is because I’ve lived enough years, that I’ve seen enough ups and downs, that I have children and went through a divorce, that I’ve been through a lot of different things. ” He is not good enough to simply invent them out of nothing.

Ben Affleck plays an alcoholic after alcohol addiction

The Hollywood star adds, “Getting older and having more intense and meaningful personal experiences made acting a lot more interesting to me and, in turn, attracted me to the kind of films about people who are flawed.”