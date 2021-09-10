Because of Johnny Depp: fans don’t want to see Amber Heard in “Aquaman 2” – cinema

Does the quarrel with Depp mean the end of your career?

“Aquaman” was the 2018 film that Amber Heard (34) urgently needed. For the actress, who had previously only been laughed at, the role of water princess Mera was finally the big hit – the superhero blockbuster made more than a billion US dollars at the box office.

The second part is of course a fixed thing, “Aquaman 2” should start in 2022. Amber Heard’s return is anything but certain. At least fans of the film – and especially fans of Johnny Depp (57) – don’t want that.

On the website “Change.org” a petition started to fire Heard at the new “Aquaman”! The campaign already has more than 1.5 million signatures.

Jeanne Larson, the organizer of the petition, accuses Heard of domestic violence against her ex-husband Johnny Depp. She would have led a “systematic crusade” to ruin the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star.





In fact, Depp’s career is as good as ruined. He just lost his important film role in the “Harry Potter” offshoot “Fantastic Beasts” as Gellert Grindelwald.

Amber Heard emerged as the (indirect) winner in a dispute in court. Because in Depp’s trial against the British newspaper “The Sun”, the judges saw as proven that he is a woman thug and that Heard was mistreated several times.

That doesn’t fit Depp fan Larson at all. Not only did the Anti-Heard campaign come from her. A petition calling for Depp to be recalled to the new “animal beings” film is also on her account.

Amber Heard out on “Aquaman 2”? So much is there

Fan petitions are often just hot air that big film studios don’t really care about. In this case, however, things could be different.

Because: “Aquaman 2” comes from the same factory as the “Harry Potter” and “Beasts” brands. After Warner Bros. already pulled the rip cord at Depp, it would only be logical to follow suit at Amber Heard.

Ann Sarnoff (59) took over the management of Warner in summer 2019. According to the industry journal “Variety”, she has set a new focus: Zero tolerance for scandals in her studio!

And if Heard continues to be seen as Mera at the side of lead actor Jason Momoa (41), it could cause a huge image problem. A storm that Warner would love to do without.

Heard, however, is confident that she will be able to keep her role. Opposite to “Entertainment Weekly” the actress recently revealed: “I’m delighted with the amount of fan love and appreciation that Aquaman has received and that Aquaman and Mera are so popular that we’re coming back. I am very happy to continue. “