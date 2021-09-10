At least he’s not risking his health again

For Thor 4: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth apparently wants to get in top form and really blow his muscles again. In addition to the star of the series, the MCU sequel also has an actor on board who stands even more for extreme physicality.

Discover the vast Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney + To the deal

In the upcoming blockbuster, Christian Bale plays the role as the villain Gorr, the butcher. Now the first pictures have appeared showing the Batman star with a new look for Thor 4 show. Compared to his otherwise radical transformations, make-up / prostheses and CGI should make up the most important part of the transformation this time around.

Christian Bale shaved his head for tragic Thor 4 villains

Like among other things Collider reported the first pictures of Christian Bale showing him with a shaved head demonstrate. Here you can take a look at the photos yourself:

Recommended editorial content At this point you will find external content from Twitter, which complements the article. You can display it and hide it again with one click.

The clearcut can be explained quite simply: Bale’s face or his entire head will certainly still be artificially changedso that he can be turned into the villain Gorr. In order to avoid disruptive effects during the CGI work, the star probably shaved off all the hair on her head without further ado.

A Christian Bale with a shaved head is also one of his gentler transformations when we look up his most extreme changes yet look back for film roles.

In front of the MCU: Christian Bale’s most blatant transformations were worrying

Right for the first big role in his career as Patrick Bateman in American Psycho Christian Bale trained himself a muscular dream body with almost no body fat:

© Koch Media American Psycho

His weight took on much more terrifying proportions after he starred in the psychological thriller Mindfuck The Machinist just 55 kilos starved to death. Suddenly it was just like a walking skeleton:









© Studio Hamburg Enterprises The machinist

Similar emaciated Christian Bale also showed himself for his Oscar-winning role in The Fighter, where he played a former professional boxer who was once heavily addicted to heroin and the brother of Mark Wahlberg’s main character:

© universe The Fighter

Between his extreme weight loss and the massive muscle gain for Bruce Wayne in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, Bale also ate one in between for a movie like American Hustle luscious beer belly at:

© Universal American hustle

At some point Christian Bale also realized that it couldn’t go on forever. In public he last spoke about the fact that he was exposed to such extreme weight fluctuations for the benefit of his health refrain in the future wool.

At least for the role of villain Gorr in Thor 4, his life seems to be at least more important again. Who knows what a Christian Bale would look like, too in reality turn into a powerful Marvel monster want.

Podcast for Marvel fans: All 17 new Marvel series at a glance

WandaVision has started a new era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at Disney +. In this episode of Stream flurry let’s look at the 17 new Marvel series that you can look forward to from 2021 to 2023.

Recommended editorial content At this point you will find external content , which complements the article. You can display it and hide it again with one click.

Matthias, Max and Patrick took a closer look at the 17 (!) Marvel series that await us soon at Disney + after the Avengers sitcom WandaVision. In the podcast you can find out everything about the new series, which really have highlight potential and which can hardly arouse our interest.

* This Disney + link is an affiliate link. By taking out a subscription via this link, you support Moviepilot. This has no effect on the price.

What do you promise yourselves from Christian Bales Thor 4 villain Gorr?