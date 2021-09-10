At 74 years old: Sylvester Stallone lifts weights in the gym

Sylvester Stallone (74) still pursues his passion for sport! In 1976, the American actor played the boxer of the same name for the first time in the film “Rocky”: At the time of filming, the native New Yorker was 30 years old and delighted fans, among other things, with his steely muscles. A couple of decades have passed since then, but not much has really changed: Even with 74 drives New Years Eve still demanding weight training!

On his InstagramProfile shared New Years Eve recently a clip showing him at the gym: In the video, the 74-year-old lifts two 20-kilo weights. The great training successes of the “Rambo” actor come into their own, because he shows off his muscular upper arms when lifting weights. “I hit hard until the final bell,” he titled the post, alluding to his time as a boxer on the screen.

New Years Eve Fans are very enthusiastic about the discipline and ambition of their idol. “Almost 75 years old and still a strong animal”, “Legend” or “This guy just inspires me so much,” raved three users on the photo platform, for example.

Sylvester Stallone in June 2021

Sylvester Stallone in February 2021

Sylvester Stallone, actor

