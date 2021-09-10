Ashton Kutcher + Mila Kunis: love secret revealed

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have been married since 2015. Mila herself now told in an interview why their marriage works so well

The marriage of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunisseems to be one of the few in Hollywood that endures and is not shaken by scandals. Mila now explained why the two are so happy with each other.

Her secret recipe: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher can’t lie to each other



Ashton and Mila are just an absolute dream couple, they are expecting offspring for the second time – allegedly even twins. And the couple knows each other inside out. “We can’t tell each other crap. I actually can’t lie to him. He always finds it out with me and it’s the same for me because there’s nothing on the other’s face that we don’t know, “the 32-year-old chatted to American” glamor “.

You have known each other for years



The actors got to know each other in 1998 on the set of “The Wild Seventies!” And were briefly in a relationship as “Michael Kelso” and “Jackie Burkhart” in the series. It goes without saying that the two understand each other almost blindly. and Mila also praised the 38-year-old’s father qualities: “He’s not a passive husband or dad. He doesn’t just say ‘I don’t know’ and throw his hands in the air. He prefers to say, ‘We can fix this.’ “Then baby number two (and maybe number three) can come.









