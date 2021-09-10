Are Tom Felton and Emma Watson a couple? – Cologne

What’s going on between Emma Watson and Tom Felton, or is it just rumors that the two are or were a couple?

For some time now, tabloids around the world have been speculating whether Tom Felton and Emma Watson were dating. Many fans hope that the rumors are true. Emma Watson has admitted that she was deeply in love with Tom Felton in earlier days on the set of Harry Potter. In 2011, Eonline.com reported that the actress told Seventeen: “In the first two films, I had a huge crush on Tom Felton. He was my first crush ”. The 33-year-old actor told Us Weekly: “We see each other quite a lot. We just don’t always post pictures about it. Everyone loves the reunion. We meet again all the time, but we don’t always post it on Instagram. ” “Gossip Cop” confirmed that a source who is very close to Emma Watson has said the two are just close friends.

Tom Felton and Emma Watson just friends?



As adults, Tom Felton and Emma Watson became very close friends. They met as children and were close from that point on. But only amicably. It turns out that Emma Watson is taken. Despite the fact that the superstar referred to himself as “self-partnered” in an April 2020 article in Vogue, she is not single. Last spring, the US Sun confirmed that Leo Robinton, a 30-year-old businessman from Los Angeles, is officially dating her. The couple has been together since October 2019. Tom Felton had a long-term relationship with stunt assistant Jade Gordon from 2008 to 2016. The brunette even played the role of Drako’s wife in the latest Harry Potter film – “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”. Tom Felton has not officially been with anyone since that relationship ended.