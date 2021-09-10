Friday, September 10, 2021
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: James Wan shows Patrick Wilson as Orm

By Arjun Sethi
Filming for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. After there was already a new look at Jason Momoa’s new costume for the title role on Monday, director James Wan now granted a look at Patrick Wilson as Orm via Instagram.

The picture shows Wilson with long hair and a beard and torn pants. Fittingly, Wan wrote:

“I found this guy stranded on a deserted beach like he was doing his imitation of Cast Away has made.”

Orm is the younger half-brother of Aquaman, who was King of Atlantis in Part 1 and declared war on the overworld. After Aquaman defeats him in the showdown, he decides to spare the life of his younger half-brother. Orm accepts his capture after learning that Aquaman saved her mother.




In addition to Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard,, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Temuera Morrison are part of the sequel. It is also known that the director’s post with James Wan has remained unchanged. The screenplay was written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who was also working on the script for Aquaman has collaborated.

However, it will be a while before the film hits the cinemas. Is current Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom announced for December 16, 2022.



Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
