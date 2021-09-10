Anna Kendrick is an unimportant wedding guest in the trailer for “Table 19”

Source: Fox Searchlight

Not just since Four weddings and one death (but then at the latest) weddings are a very popular setting for comedies in films. Whether in My best friend’s wedding or The wedding crashers, Bridal alarm or The groomsmen, My Big Fat Greek Wedding or Weding date – the pool of wedding comedies is inexhaustible and they usually work according to a similar scheme – at first everything goes wrong and threatens to ruin a dream wedding, but in the last second everything works and nothing stands in the way of their happiness. Often it is not the bride and groom themselves who are the focus of such comedies, but rather the groomsmen or other guests of the wedding.

So also in Table 19, the upcoming ensemble comedy starring the enchanting Anna Kendrickthat this year is already in Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates has had a crazy movie wedding. In the film by Jeffrey Blitzer, which among other things did the Oscar-nominated documentary Spellbound staged, she plays Eloise, who was originally supposed to be the bride’s maid of honor, but was “released” from her duties after the groom’s best man and at the same time her ex-boyfriend broke up with her via text message. Nonetheless, she decides to go to her eldest friend’s wedding anyway, where she is put to a table with “unimportant” guests at the back of the ballroom. Contrary to expectations, Eloise learns that even under the most adverse circumstances, friendships and even a little romance can arise. As someone who was recently at the same wedding party as my ex after a breakup, I can definitely sympathize with Anna Kendrick’s character very well …









Table 19 comes Fox on March 9, 2017 on distribution by 20th Century in German cinemas and if Anna Kendrick is not already reason enough to be curious about the film (in my case, since Up in the air their participation actually always off so that I can watch a film), you should take a look at their table companions from table # 19. These are made by Craig Robinson (“Mr. Robot”), June Squibb (Nebraska), Stephen Merchant (“The Office”), Lisa Kudrow (“Friends”) and Tony Revolori (Grand Budapest Hotel) played. That Table 19 The two authors of the film speak for more than just a 08/15 wedding comedy. Jay and Mark Duplass, figureheads of the Mumblecore film movement and creators of the HBO drama series “Togetherness”, wrote the script for the film. Below you will find the amusing trailer and the simple, but also effective poster for the film: