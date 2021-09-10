Angelina Jolie: Fear for her children during marriage to Brad Pitt

This is why she feared for the safety of her children during her marriage to Brad

Angelina Jolie’s and Brad Pitt’s marriage is long gone. But the former Hollywood dream couple cannot go their separate ways for a long time. The custody dispute over their children doesn’t seem to end – and now the otherwise tough-looking Oscar winner is unpacking about her biggest nightmare.

Angelina Jolie, 46, gives up her restraint. In a conversation with “The Guardian” about her new book “Know Your Rights” it is supposed to be about her life issues. The UNHCR ambassador writes about the right to life, dignity, health, equality and non-discrimination, as well as freedom of thought and expression. Quite unexpectedly, the cautious actress becomes unusually private and talks about the fear for her “whole family” that she apparently had to endure during her marriage to Brad Pitt, 57.

Angelina Jolie: Brad Pitt’s custody battle never ends



Angelina initially clearly points out that she is still in a legal dispute with her ex-husband. In 2016, she filed for divorce from Brad. It is now through and the financial situation also seems to have been settled. But now it’s about the common children Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and the 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. Son Maddox, 20, is now an adult, so actually no longer plays a role in the legal question of Brad’s qualifications as a responsible father. Nevertheless, he is a key figure at times.

At that time the world still seemed fine: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in 2011 together with their six children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne at Tokyo Airport. © Getty Images







Pitt was acquitted of child molestation allegations by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services over an incident between him and Maddox on a plane. It was about the allegation that the Hollywood star hit his adopted son shortly before the official separation from Angelina during a transatlantic flight.

Whether or not her ex-husband’s suspected violent outbreaks play a role in Angelina’s fears for the safety of her children remains unspoken. However, she suggests that the separation was not a frivolous decision and was based on serious reasons. “I’m not the kind of person who makes decisions that I had to make easily,” she told The Guardian. “It cost me a lot to get into a position where I felt I had to part with the father of my children.”

The last five years have been “traumatic”



The 46-year-old does not reveal any details. The fact is, however, that the former dream couple is now fighting a bitter dispute in court. Brad Pitt was granted joint custody of the underage children for the first time in May 2021 by Judge John W. Ouderkirk. A California appeals court, however, overturned Ouderkirk’s decision because it failed to adequately disclose business relationships with Pitt’s attorneys.

For Angelina Jolie the last five years have been “traumatic”, as she sums up today, adding almost bitterly: “I mean, in a way it was the last decade. There are a lot of things I can’t say … I think in the end of the day, even if you and a few people who love you are the only people who know the truth of your life, what you fight for or what you sacrifice, or with what you have suffered, you can make peace with it, regardless of everything that happens around you. “

Source used: theguardian.com

ama

Gala