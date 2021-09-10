A Year Older Again: George Clooney: Better 60 Years Old Than Dead – Entertainment

George Clooney at an event in 2019 Photo: Serge Rocco / Shutterstock.com





One of the most famous stars in the world will celebrate his 60th birthday on May 6th. George Clooney is not looking forward to his special day, however, as he has now revealed.

Even a mega-star like George Clooney (59, “Ocean’s Eleven”) has to come to terms with aging. When asked how he feels about his upcoming 60th birthday, the actor joked in an interview with “Entertainment Tonight”: “I’m not thrilled about it, but it’s better than being dead.” You just settle for less when you get older.









He helps actors in need

Clooney also speaks in the interview about his work for the Motion Picture & Television Fund. This supports, among other things, actors in need, workers from the film industry and their relatives. Clooney also tries to convey charitable values ​​to his children, the twins Alexander and Ella, who are not yet four years old. He knows how difficult the situation can be for many – especially during the corona pandemic. When he was not yet world famous, he slept on the floor in a closet with a friend for two years. He said he was lucky that he always had friends “who were willing to share what little they had to keep me afloat”.

Together with his wife Amal (43), Clooney recently visited a retirement home that is financed by the Motion Picture & Television Fund. She thought it would be “a depressing place”, but instead it was “a joyful place,” as the actor says. To collect donations, Clooney wants to start a “Sexiest Man Alive” competition, to which he wants to invite Brad Pitt, 57, Chris Hemsworth, 37 and Michael B. Jordan, 34. The four actors have all been given this title by the US magazine “People”. Clooney also plans to auction his Batman & Robin suit if Warner Bros. allows him to do so.





