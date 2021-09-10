Friday, September 10, 2021
27% of Americans are in favor of introducing Bitcoin

By Hasan Sheikh
A new survey found that 27% of Americans would agree to Bitcoin (BTC) being introduced as an official means of payment.

According to a survey by the polling institute YouGov, 11% would “strongly support” this step, and a further 16% of the respondents would at least “partially” support it.

As part of the study, a total of 4,912 US citizens were surveyed, the majority of whom were supporters of the Democratic Party in favor of Bitcoin. However, the difference to the Republican Party is not great, because while 29% of the Democrats agree to the introduction of Bitcoin, it is at least 26% of the Republicans.

As expected, the level of approval among young people is higher than among other generations. In the age group from 25 to 34 years, an impressive 44% want Bitcoin as the official means of payment, whereas in the age group from 57 to 75 years the highest rejection or lowest approval (11%) is recorded with 43%.




According to the study, income also has a considerable influence on attitudes towards cryptocurrencies, because participants who receive an annual salary of 80,000 US dollars support the Bitcoin introduction almost twice as much (21%) as participants who receive less than 40,000 US dollars – Earning dollars per year (11%).

At the same time, the income group below 40,000 US dollars shows the strongest rejection.

The survey is based on the fact that Bitcoin was introduced as a means of payment in El Salvador a few days ago, which has caused some fierce criticism in the population and in the rest of the world.

President Nayib Bukele himself proposed the law in question, and it was passed in June. In a separate survey, almost 70% of Salvadorans spoke out against the controversial plan.


