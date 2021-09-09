With a growing baby bump: Emily Blunt enjoys family action

Emily Blunt (33) is now heavily pregnant and pushes a proud baby ball in front of her. She recently revealed that her second pregnancy is much more exhausting than her first: Because with her XXL curves, she also has to keep an eye on her firstborn. But her husband John Krasinski (36) gives the Hollywood beauty a lot of support, as a recent family outing of the actor couple proves.

Treated themselves on the weekend Emily Blunt and John Krasinski an extensive family day with your daughter Hazel (2). The three of the picture book family conquered the Farmers Market in Studio City and really let it all hang out there. While Emily Enjoying the sunny weather, her godly husband explored the numerous attractions together with the two-year-old. Very proud mom, the 33-year-old captured these special moments for the photo album with the camera.

Wrapped her inexorably growing baby bump Emily in a white, airy blouse. But in the Californian city a mild breeze blew and in a careless moment exposed the actress’s pregnancy ball. It looks like the four of the family will soon be walking around the Farmers Market.









Emily Blunt and John Krasinski at the “Mary Poppins Returns” film premiere

Emily Blunt and husband John Krasinski at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski at the 25th SAG Awards 2019



