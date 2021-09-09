Thursday, September 9, 2021
HomeNewsWith a growing baby bump: Emily Blunt enjoys family action
News

With a growing baby bump: Emily Blunt enjoys family action

By Arjun Sethi
0
48




Emily Blunt (33) is now heavily pregnant and pushes a proud baby ball in front of her. She recently revealed that her second pregnancy is much more exhausting than her first: Because with her XXL curves, she also has to keep an eye on her firstborn. But her husband John Krasinski (36) gives the Hollywood beauty a lot of support, as a recent family outing of the actor couple proves.

Treated themselves on the weekend Emily Blunt and John Krasinski an extensive family day with your daughter Hazel (2). The three of the picture book family conquered the Farmers Market in Studio City and really let it all hang out there. While Emily Enjoying the sunny weather, her godly husband explored the numerous attractions together with the two-year-old. Very proud mom, the 33-year-old captured these special moments for the photo album with the camera.

Wrapped her inexorably growing baby bump Emily in a white, airy blouse. But in the Californian city a mild breeze blew and in a careless moment exposed the actress’s pregnancy ball. It looks like the four of the family will soon be walking around the Farmers Market.




Emily Blunt and John Krasinski at the “Mary Poppins Returns” film premiere
Emily Blunt and husband John Krasinski at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski at the 25th SAG Awards 2019


Previous articlePortraits of Randall Slavin: Have a beer with Cameron Diaz
Next articleIron Man 4: Successor applies for the role of Robert Downey Jr
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv