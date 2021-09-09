Willow (20) is polyamorous – BZ Berlin

It never gets boring with this family!

The Smiths, along with the Baldwins and the Kardashians, are THE star clan par excellence. Her nameplate in front of her villa is one of the particularly illustrious ones in the chiceria neighborhood of Malibu.

And together they form the head: Will (52) and Jada Pinkett Smith (49), superstars in Hollywood. He – the “Prince of Bel-Air” – earned an estimated 44 million in 2020 according to “Forbes”, she is known from “Matrix” and “Gotham” and has more than 10 million followers on Instagram.

But not only in front of the camera, the super parents also stir up the industry again and again as singers. And the children are in no way inferior to this star power. Mama Jada started her own talk show about two years ago in collaboration with Facebook, the “Red Table Talk”. Always with you: your mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris (67) and daughter Willow (20).

Three generations of Smith at one table – entertainment and never-before-known family secrets guaranteed!

In the new episode, Willow blurted out quite openly: “I’m polyamorous!” Instead of discussing such an intimate topic in private, the Smiths discuss their family group in public.

Willow: "The basis for this is the freedom to shape a relationship in a way that works best for YOU. And don't just fall into monogamy just because everyone says it's the right thing to do. "









What is polyamory?

Polyamory means that a person is not only attracted to a single person, but has several romantic (and sexual) relationships at the same time. Every partner knows about it, no relationship is secret.

Polyamory is often confused with polygamy, but it is something very different. Polygamous people have multiple MARRIAGES at the same time.

When it comes to polyamory, the partners place great value on honesty, trust and closeness. One of the reasons Willow says she doesn’t believe in the traditional model of marriage is that many divorces are the result of infidelity.

Grandma Adrienne, who is clearly amazed, expresses some concerns: “I have the feeling that everything here is all about sex,” said the hostess’ mother. Apparently a typical prejudice. Willow clarifies, “I’m the only polyamore in my circle of friends, and I have the least sex of all.”

Mama Jada stands behind her daughter. Smith’s argument: “Most monogams only do this because they believe they have no other choice.” And Adrienne alias Gammy is also more insightful afterwards.

Will & Jaden have an open marriage

By the way, Willow’s parents also drive a slightly different model. They not only like to go to swinger parties, they also have an open marriage. With success: They have been married since 1997.

Still, there are stumbling blocks. Like Jada’s affair with rapper August Alsina (27), who was also a friend of Smith’s son Jaden (22). The phase even led to a brief separation in 2016. Will: “Marriage is not for the weak in heart. But there is a lot of power in knowing that the other will stay with you, no matter what. “

Not the first time that something has come to light between the three Smith ladies. In 2019, Jada Pinkett-Smith revealed on the show that she had a threesome in her 20s (via Fox News). Would that also be something for Grandmother Adrienne?

And how! At the beginning of April, Grandma said, “I’ve always wanted that.” Granddaughter Willow’s reaction? She was shocked.