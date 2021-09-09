Vin Diesel: Who is the Hollywood crush’s girlfriend?

Anyone who follows not only the films but also the personal life of Vin Diesel knows that the actor has long been taken. But who is the woman who can call herself his girlfriend?

Vin Diesel’s girlfriend: who is the woman by his side?

Who would have thought? Hollywood hottie Vin Diesel is a loyal soul and has been with him since 2007 Model Paloma Jiménez together. The Mexican model hasn’t left Vin Diesel for over a decade. The only thing missing for complete family happiness is just the dream wedding!

Vin Diesel and Paloma Jiménez in family happiness

The happy couple has three cute children and the ambitious action hero has even taken a fourth under his wing! Hania Riley (12), Vincent Riley (10) and Pauline (5) are the names of the offspring of the dream couple and both sides have the necessary potential for a great career. Even now, the proud father often shows up with his children on the red carpet, as here at the premiere of the film “The Lion King” 2019 in London.









Due to the tragic death of his best friend Paul Walker, after whom the 5-year-old Pauline was named, another child joined Vin Diesel’s family. He is the godfather of Meadow Rain Walker, the daughter of his deceased friend!

Vin Diesel’s girlfriend: who is Paloma Jiménez?

The model from Acapulco is 37 years old, mother of three and looks better than ever! With fantastic measurements of 84-61-89 and her fawn eyes, the racy brunette has managed to enchant the Hollywood crush. But anyone who thinks that Paloma Jimenéz sneaked into Hollywood because of her celebrity boyfriend is wrong! Paloma is a longtime model and had a steep career even before the relationship with Vin Diesel. Do you want to find out more about the power woman? No problem!

Paloma Jimenez was born on August 22, 1983 in the Mexican city of Acapulco.

Since 2007 she has been in a relationship with the American actor Vin Diesel.

The couple have three children together.

With a height of 1.78 m, the model is just 4 cm smaller than her godly husband.

Paloma is no stranger to the fashion world – she has already been photographed for Coca Cola and Honda and was even featured on a cover of Maxim in 2005.

