Vin Diesel enjoys family holidays in Italy

September 08, 2021 – 2:27 pm clock

Vin Diesel: Is it really you?

Instead of stunts, gasoline and plenty of action, there is now Dolce Vita for Vin Diesel (54). The “Fast and Furious” star recovers from his action-packed roles on a family vacation in Liguria, Italy. The 54-year-old anchors a luxury yacht off the coast of the fishing village of Portofino with his wife Paloma Jimenez (38) and their children Hania (13), Vincent (11) and Pauline (6) on board. The actor lets the sun shine on his paunch – in the truest sense of the word! Because the triple dad actually got a feel-good tummy, as new paparazzi photos in the video prove.

Visiting Dolce & Gabbana Show







Vin, whose real name is Mark Sinclair, and his family have been in Italy since August. The family of five started their trip in Venice and attended the three-day Dolce & Gabbana fashion show there. The partner of the “Fast and Furious” star and her eldest daughter did not escape the watchful eyes of the paparazzi.

Journey started in Venice