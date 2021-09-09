Upstairs, downstairs: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson fights his way through a sea of ​​flames.

“The Pearl” is Hong Kong’s newest, tallest and most chic skyscraper. The luxury building naturally also has a security chief, former elite soldier and FBI man Will Sawyer (Dwayne Johnson). After his tough years in government service, during which Will lost a leg, among other things, he is now hoping for quieter times. But it happens as it always has to happen in the action film genre: Terrorists set fire and the supposedly ultra-modern skyscraper burns like tinder. Sawyer wants to save his family and the rest of the residents while pulling out the bad guys.









Anyone who fondly remembers the catastrophic events of the 1970s is quite right. There were earthquakes, ship accidents and even skyscrapers liked to be on fire back then. This new version of “The Towering Inferno” with Paul Newman and Steve McQueen, which was released in Germany at the time as “Flammendes Inferno”, is quite impressive. Johnson and his muscle armor give everything. The breathtaking images come from the computer, of course, are skilfully made and the director Rawson Marshall Thurber also knows what he’s doing.

VOX, 20.14