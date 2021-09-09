Two of the last films with Cameron Diaz

Tonight ProSieben is showing two films with Cameron Diaz in the leading role: The Schadenfreundinnen and Bad Teacher. These not only have the leading actress in common, but unfortunately also the fact that they are among the recent films who are now 47-year-olds. Because the actress ended her film career in 2014.

Of the last movie, in which Cameron Diaz starred, was the musical remake Annie, in which she played the unpopular nursery mother Miss Hannigan at the side of Jamie Foxx and Rose Byrne. It’s been over since then. So if you miss the actress, tonight you have the opportunity to satisfy your longing in front of the television.

Damage friends at 8:15 p.m. at ProSieben: That’s what it’s all about

Cameron Diaz plays her in Schadenfreundinnen Attorney Carlywho finds out that her lover Mark (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) is married. His wife Kate (Leslie Mann) is devastated when she learns of her husband’s extramarital affair and decides to take revenge with Carly.

While the cheater has no idea of ​​the revenge campaign, he has fun with Amber (Kate Upton), to whom he also serves up some lies. Therefore, Carly and Kate decide to enlighten and a third woman as well Revenge trio to build.

Bad Teacher at 10:30 p.m. at ProSieben: That’s what it’s all about

In Bad Teacher, Cameron Diaz takes on the role of Teacher Elizabethwho teaches more badly than right and is not at all a role model for her students. The pedagogue is drinking and smoking weed and has absolutely no desire for her job.









When she leaves her fiancé, she throws herself at her colleague (Justin Timberlake) and at the same time competes with the charming Amy (Lucy Punch). So Elizabeth has to pull out heavy artillery, but then goes too wild with hers intrigue.

Cameron Diaz’s career

A wonderfully broad smile, dimples and light blue eyes. So most movie fans know Cameron Diaz in the late 1990s in one hit movie after another played along. For example, My Best Friend’s Wedding, Crazy About Mary and Being John Malkovich are in her résumé.

In 20 years, the actress never tired of being in front of the camera. Further Highlights of her career are 3 Angels for Charlie, Vanilla Sky and Gangs of New York as well as In my sister’s shoes, love doesn’t need a vacation and in my sister’s life.

Cameron Diaz sporadically takes care of hers Instagram account and provides her fans with pictures. On her most recent post we see her with her 3 Charlie’s Angels colleagues Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu:

If you are really longing for Cameron Diaz, you will certainly have a lot of fun with him on November 16, 2019 from 8.15 p.m. Diaz double at ProSieben to have.

