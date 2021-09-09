Two of the best movies today: “Skyscraper” with Dwayne Johnson

Are you looking for movie recommendations for Thursday? We have selected the most beautiful films from the TV program for you. Whether an action comedy, an action film or award-winning feature films with stars like Dwayne Johnson or Dwayne Johnson: Here you will find an overview of the really worthwhile films today.

Today, Thursday, you are looking for a film with an all-star cast in Free TV? From 8:15 p.m., big names like Dwayne Johnson await on TV. Curl up and enjoy an action movie or comedy. These are our film recommendations:

Exciting action film: “Skyscraper” with Dwayne Johnson and Neve Campbell (8:15 pm on Vox)

After losing a leg, former FBI agent Will Sawyer works as security chief at the tallest skyscraper in Hong Kong, where he also lives with his family. When a fire breaks out on the 96th floor of the building, for which Will is blamed, he does everything possible to save his family, threatened by the flames, and to bring down the real arsonist.

This action film by Rawson Marshall Thurber with Dwayne Johnson as Will Sawyer, Neve Campbell as Sarah Sawyer, Pablo Schreiber as Ben, Noah Taylor as Mr. Pierce, Kevin Rankin as Ray and Chin Han as Zhao Ming Zhi promises 125 minutes of delicious humor, rousing Action, loving romance and exciting tension.









Action: ⭐⭐⭐ tension: ⭐⭐ humor: ⭐ romance: ⭐

Action comedy: “Welcome to the Jungle” with Dwayne Johnson and Seann William Scott (10:20 pm on Vox)

The Rock was last seen in the movie “Get Smart” in Swiss cinemas. Seann William Scott became known as Steve Stifler with his typical big grin in the films of the “American Pie” series and has remained loyal to the comic profession ever since. After “Welcome to the Jungle” Scott starred in the southern US action comedy “The Dukes of Hazzard” by Jay Chandrasekhar, a member of the idiot group Broken Lizard, which has found a sworn fan base as the chaotic “Super Troopers”.

This action comedy from Peter Berg starring Dwayne Johnson as Beck, Seann William Scott as Travis Walker, Rosario Dawson as Mariana, Christopher Walken as Hatcher, Ewen Bremner as Declan and William Lucking as Billy Walker promises 125 minutes of entertainment.

