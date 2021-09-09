TV series “Only Murders in the Building”: Selena Gomez, a comedy duo and Sting under suspicion of murder – culture

By Gunther Reinhardt Gunther Reinhardt (gun) profile August 30, 2021 – 6:00 p.m.



Can the clash of Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez (from left) go well? Yes, and “Only Murders in the Building” can prove it. Photo: Hulu / Craig Blankenhorn

What happens when pop star Selena Gomez meets veteran comedy masters Steve Martin and Martin Short? There is a lot to laugh about! The funny and clever crime series “Only Murders in the Building” starts at Disney +.







Stuttgart – The mashup is one of the smartest pop culture inventions of the last few decades. Because it subtly demonstrates what diversity means and lets sensational things happen by unabashedly playing songs by Public Enemy and Herb Alpert, by Blumfeld and Madonna, or (as in the “Cinderella” musical with Camila Cabello starting this week) by Salt- N-Pepa and the White Stripes mixed together.