Thursday, September 9, 2021
HomeNewsTV series "Only Murders in the Building": Selena Gomez, a comedy duo...
News

TV series “Only Murders in the Building”: Selena Gomez, a comedy duo and Sting under suspicion of murder – culture

By Arjun Sethi
0
74




Can Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez (from left) meet each other well? Yes, and “Only Murders in the Building” can prove it. Photo: Hulu / Craig Blankenhorn


11 images

Can the clash of Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez (from left) go well? Yes, and “Only Murders in the Building” can prove it.

Photo: Hulu / Craig Blankenhorn

What happens when pop star Selena Gomez meets veteran comedy masters Steve Martin and Martin Short? There is a lot to laugh about! The funny and clever crime series “Only Murders in the Building” starts at Disney +.




Culture: Gunther Reinhardt (gun)

Stuttgart – The mashup is one of the smartest pop culture inventions of the last few decades. Because it subtly demonstrates what diversity means and lets sensational things happen by unabashedly playing songs by Public Enemy and Herb Alpert, by Blumfeld and Madonna, or (as in the “Cinderella” musical with Camila Cabello starting this week) by Salt- N-Pepa and the White Stripes mixed together.


Previous articleCameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden became parents for the first time
Next article“I want to be honest”: Will Smith is quite untrained
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv