Touching words from MCU star Robert Downey Jr.KINO.de

Tony Stark’s exit from the MCU still sits deeply with some fans. These emotional words from Robert Downey Jr. could provide some relief.

In 2008, the first “Iron Man” film launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as we know it today. Had a large part in the success of the film Robert Downey Jr. with his role as Tony Stark aka Iron Man. The superhero had his last appearance in “Avengers: Endgame” from 2019. After more than ten years as Iron Man, the actor looks back on this period of life.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Robert Downey Jr. spoke about the post-Marvel era. During the conversation, Downey was asked if it was difficult for him to leave the MCU and the role of Tony Stark behind: “It was difficult to play Tony / Iron Man and I was digging deep inside. I’ve had an incredible ten years that have been creatively satisfying. “

Robert Downey Jr. is grateful for his time at Marvel

He also adds that he no longer has anything to add to his character and instead wants to focus on new things:

“I did everything I could with the character and now I can do other things. Now, in middle age, you start to look back and realize that this is all part of the journey and things end. I’m lucky and forever grateful to have ended up where I am now. “

When asked how he evolved as an actor, Downey replies:

“I had an incredible ten year run with Marvel that challenged me creatively. Now I have great ambition to do the things I haven’t done yet. Evolving is key – the worst thing you can do is get in your own way […] As an actor, whenever I get a script, I think about the commitment and the time that I’m separated from my wife and children. “

Even if we had to say goodbye to Iron Man, the MCU continues without Iron Man. The next phase has already begun and a whole lot of new films and series in the luggage: Among others, films like “Fantastic Four”, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” and Series like “WandaVision”, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “Loki”. Many of the new MCU projects, especially the series, are expecting us as early as 2021.

