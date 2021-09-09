Too Many Muscles for Good Roles?

April 07, 2021 – 2:45 p.m. clock

Chris Hemsworth misses serious roles

Chris Hemsworth (37) rose to become a successful Hollywood star with his role as “Thor”. To look like the god of thunder, he worked hard to steel his body. But his muscles now stand in his way in Hollywood, as the actor believes.

Only successful as a superhero?

Chris Hemsworth invested ten years of disciplined training and countless hours in the gym to look like “Thor”. The native Australian is mega-successful with the film series, but apparently he also longs for more serious roles. But his muscles seem to be in the way, as he revealed in an interview with “The Telegraph”: “Bodybuilding is seen as vanity. Only when I put on a few pounds or lose weight unhealthily would other film offers and Hollywood come along would take me seriously as an actor. “







Chris Hemsworth trains harder than ever

Chris is currently in front of the camera for the latest film in the “Thor” series and he worked hard on his body again during the pandemic. “I’m now probably the most muscular guy I’ve ever been for the role,” said the Hollywood star. And in doing so, he may have exaggerated a little, as he admits: “I’ve probably overtrained for years. People who build muscle often don’t realize that it’s a sport that shouldn’t be seven days a week, two hours a day. “