Tom Cruise: “Top Gun” trailer made of Lego inspires him

Friday, September 10, 2021
By Sonia Gupta
Tom Cruise got on a special trailer too "Top Gun: Maverick" pleased.

© Cubankite / shutterstock.com

Tom Cruise is currently waiting for “Top Gun: Maverick” to open in theaters with him in the lead role. A fan has now sweetened his wait.

The “Top Gun” fighter jets were supposed to take off as early as 2020, but Corona kept them on the ground. Things should go better from July 8th, 2021, when Tom Cruise (58, “Vanilla Sky”) will defy the G-forces again after 35 years as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. In anticipation of the film, a fan gave the main actor a special gift: The YouTuber Onbeatman took months of painstaking detailed work to recreate the trailer with Lego bricks and published it on his channel at the end of February.




The clip has already been viewed around 634,000 times (as of March 20) – and Tom Cruise did not miss the trailer either. “Wow. That’s unbelievable. Great job!” The actor tweeted last Friday and shared the work of the YouTuber.

That’s what the “Top Gun” sequel is all about

In the sequel to the cult film from 1986, Tom Cruise slips again into the role of the aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, who this time is to teach a class of Navy student pilots. Val Kilmer (61) also returns as Maverick’s rival and comrade Tom “Iceman” Kazansky. Jon Hamm (50), Glen Powell (32), Lewis Pullman (28) and Ed Harris (70) complete the line-up as newcomers.

Sonia Gupta
