Today on TV: Is “The Revenant” worth it with Leo DiCaprio? – TV

By Sonia Gupta
This film should be one of the hardest that Leonardo DiCaprio (46) has ever made! “The Revenant” (2015), an impressive struggle for bare survival in the dead of winter in the wilderness of Canada, filmed based on a true story, will be shown on ProSieben at 8:15 pm tonight.


Leonardo DiCaprio received an Oscar in 2016 for his role in “The Revenant”Photo: AP / dpa

The story

Hugh Glass (Leonardo DiCaprio, winner of an Oscar for Best Actor for his role in 2016) goes with a group of men through the woods in 1823 in search of animal fur. At the beginning of the film, the trapper is attacked by a bear and seriously injured. Because they cannot transport the injured man, the men leave him without a weapon, along with his son, a half-blood. He is killed, which arouses undreamt-of powers in Glass. Wrapped in a bear skin, he drags himself through hostile nature and seeks revenge …




The critic

Not a film for the faint of heart! There are a lot of drastic and bloody scenes! But our verdict when the film came into the cinemas: Great images that freeze you, make you angry and fascinate. In the cinema armchair you become an avenger. An Oscar for nature.

The occupation

Leading actors: Leonardo DiCaprio (Hugh Glass), Tom Hardy (John Fitzgerald)

Director: Alejandro González Iñárritu (“Babel”)

Camera: Emmanuel Lubezki (Oscar for “Gravitiy”)


